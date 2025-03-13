Liberal MP Calls Police to Censor Rebel News!
When ask why he blocked our camera during a Mark Carney event last Friday, Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden ran away from Rebel News.
On March 7th, while covering a Mark Carney's event in Milton, Ontario, my producer, Efrain Monsanto, and I once again witnessed Mark Carney’s team going to great lengths to avoid media scrutiny—especially from independent journalists.
Carney, who was officially crowned as the new Liberal leader on the following Sunday, has consistently demonstrated a pattern of shutting out media outlets that don’t align with his party’s narrative. In multiple instances, his team has called the police to block independent media from attending his events. And this time was no different.
Upon being denied access, I attempted to ask a simple yet crucial question to an RCMP officer: who is paying for Carney’s security? Is it taxpayers, or is the Liberal Party covering the costs? After all, Carney was at the time, not an elected leader or even an MP—he was simply a private citizen running for leadership. So why does he receive a level of security that seems more fitting for a sitting Prime Minister?
FULL REPORT: Antifa tactics used to block Rebel’s camera at Mark Carney event— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 9, 2025
Two RCMP officers, alongside Liberal MP Adam Van Koeverden (@vankayak ), attempted to block the camera of our Rebel News producer @realmonsanto while escorting Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie off the… pic.twitter.com/zeaJUzF6A3
As if that wasn’t enough, Liberal MP Adam van Koeverden—infamous for telling a citizen to "F*** you" for questioning lockdown policies—went as far as trying to block our camera. Once we were forced out of the event, van Koeverden literally closed the blinds on us, shutting down any chance of transparency.
But the story didn’t end there.
When I saw him again in Ottawa on Sunday, I attempted to challenge him on his actions. His response? Running away.
This encapsulates the Liberals of today, who avoid accountability and go as far as to call the police on journalists who challenge their worldview.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
