Liberal MP sics state-backed media on Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre

With the Liberal Party plummeting in the polls and becoming a minority government after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh shredded the coalition deal, House leader Karina Gould's media stunt reveals their desperation.

The Burlington MP issued a presser yesterday with ad hominem attacks, calling the leader of the opposition a fraudster and a bully after he poked fun at Trudeau who apparently forced MPs to listen to the Rocky Balboa theme song.

Gould struck back, before giving her marching orders to the state-backed media.

We are back in the House today to work responsibly for Canadians.



We are facing Pierre Poilievre and his irresponsible behaviour. He is a fraudster. He is a bully. And he is trying to hide his true agenda from Canadians.



We won’t let that happen. pic.twitter.com/yu3ADzTx5k — Karina Gould (@karinagould) September 16, 2024

While Gould was making baseless claims, shocking new testimony revealed not just one, two or three — but a staggering 24 ethics violations linked to the Liberals' Green Slush Fund head, Annette Verschuren.

WHAT? The head of the Green Slush Fund, Annette Verschuren, didn't breach the conflict of interest legislation twice as the Ethics Commissioner found. It was actually 24 TIMES. pic.twitter.com/OIsqiuSbce — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

Speaking of fraudsters, a sitting Liberal MP was running a PPE company while voting for pandemic-related restrictions and measures that bolstered that same industry.

Aside from the billions in government subsidies and bailouts that the mainstream media receives from the Liberals, these latest fiascos unfolding in committee hearings, commissions and investigations are just more nails in the coffin of the Liberal track record of squandering billions on dubious deals while evading accountability.

There’s the $60 million (and climbing) ArriveScam scandal or the even more recent $2.14 billion Telesat satellite deal (which Elon Musk claims he could have delivered for under half that amount).

Less than half that amount https://t.co/tCS9ktUNuO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024

This pattern of fiscal irresponsibility, coupled with a seemingly endless array of ethics violations and scandals, is exactly why Canadians are done with the Liberals' repeated ineptitude.

In Gould’s riding in Burlington, Ontario, she’s absolutely plummeting in the polls, with her chances of winning projected at an abysmal less than one percent.

Gould’s partisan rants are exactly what can be expected from a Liberal politician on the fringe and facing unemployment in 2025. Her cushy days are numbered so she’s attacking those that will replace her in a sad display of desperation and frustration.