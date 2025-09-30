Liberal MP wants to open Canada Day celebrations with Indigneous ‘sacred fires’

A petition backed by Liberal MP Karina Gould suggests that Canada Day celebrations across the country should begin with Indigenous “sacred fires or [an]other appropriate ceremony.” This aligns with a federal report recommending that July 1 'Canada Day' observances "adapt to emerging needs and social expectations."

Petition E-6690 noted that Canada Day celebrations rarely feature Indigenous ceremonies like tobacco offerings, sacred fires, or elder-led openings, adding that “Public visibility of Indigenous protocols educates Canadians and honours treaty obligations.” It urged federal agencies to “issue national guidance” for Canada Day celebrations, as reported by Blacklock’s.

The petition preamble states that the ceremonies affirm “nation-to-nation relationships and advance the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”

A preceding heritage department report, Evaluation Of The Celebration And Commemoration Program, noted some communities cancelled traditional July 1 activities due to “the history of colonialism in Canada,” adding that the yearly observance should be inclusive of First Nations.

“Societal values are continuing to shift,” said Evaluation. “The program made efforts to increase attention on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and priorities related to equity and diversity.”

The department allocates $25.5 million annually in grants for local commemoration events. According to Evaluation, most funding applications were for Canada Day (76%), followed by National Indigenous Peoples Day (8%), Canadian Multiculturalism Day (5%), and Saint Jean Baptiste Day (4%).

Evaluation noted Canadians are “re-evaluating” Canada Day and other historical events for “reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion,” without naming any specific examples. A 2017 Public Opinion Survey revealed most Canadians were unaware of Multiculturalism Day (June 27) or National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21).

A 2020 departmental follow-up questionnaire revealed that 51% of Canadians were “very proud” of their country. The Canada Day Satisfaction Survey indicated that this pride stemmed from “our freedoms, a sense that Canada is strong and free,” as well as being born in, and loving, their country.

When asked, “What makes you proud to be Canadian?” 4% cited hockey, and 7% said “good government.”