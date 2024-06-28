Liberal MP Wayne Long calls for Trudeau to resign

‘For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,’ penned outgoing Liberal MP Wayne Long.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi
Outgoing Liberal MP Wayne Long penned a letter Friday afternoon, openly calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign.

“Colleagues, after reflecting on this week’s defeat in Toronto—St Paul’s and then seeing the response, I want you to know clearly and directly where I stand,” he wrote.

“For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction.”

“The voters have spoken loud and clear they want change. I agree,” Long said.

As reported by the Toronto Star, several Liberal MPs feel as Long does but fear reprisal for putting their necks on the line.

“A majority, if not the vast majority of the caucus, want to see the prime minister step down,” an Ontario Liberal MP told the publication.

The call for Trudeau's resignation echoes that of his previous environment minister Catherine McKenna, mirroring concerns raised by former Liberal MP and solicitor general Wayne Easter. 

