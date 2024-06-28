Liberal MP Wayne Long calls for Trudeau to resign
‘For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,’ penned outgoing Liberal MP Wayne Long.
Outgoing Liberal MP Wayne Long penned a letter Friday afternoon, openly calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign.
“Colleagues, after reflecting on this week’s defeat in Toronto—St Paul’s and then seeing the response, I want you to know clearly and directly where I stand,” he wrote.
Media gets it all wrong as Liberals lose longtime Toronto riding in byelection— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 28, 2024
The media and the Liberals were defeated Monday night in the Liberal stronghold of Toronto-St. Paul's.
Don Stewart, the Conservative challenger to Liberal wannabe-MP Leslie Church, took the riding… pic.twitter.com/UEsabZ5QKZ
Trudeau comments on last night's historic byelection loss for the Liberals in their previous stronghold of Toronto—St. Paul's.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 25, 2024
"This is obviously not the result we wanted, but I want to be clear that I hear people's concerns and frustrations." https://t.co/jUtoWGAecm pic.twitter.com/ZZlrDZb1Ob
“The voters have spoken loud and clear they want change. I agree,” Long said.
As reported by the Toronto Star, several Liberal MPs feel as Long does but fear reprisal for putting their necks on the line.
“A majority, if not the vast majority of the caucus, want to see the prime minister step down,” an Ontario Liberal MP told the publication.
The call for Trudeau's resignation echoes that of his previous environment minister Catherine McKenna, mirroring concerns raised by former Liberal MP and solicitor general Wayne Easter.
Former Liberal ministers call on Trudeau to resign after stunning byelection loss in Toronto— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 27, 2024
'I know there are a lot of traditional Liberal supporters that comment to me that they didn’t think they were voting for an NDP government,' said John Manley.https://t.co/szlUDJyuiX
