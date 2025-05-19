Liberal MP whines over dismissal from cabinet

After being reappointed housing minister in March 2025, Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith was quickly fired from cabinet following a rushed stock sale to meet ethics requirements he had already violated by being late.

Blacklock’s reported that the disgruntled MP divested his stock portfolio within 144 days, exceeding the 120-day requirement for cabinet members under section 27.1 of the Act. Despite this, and a $8,325 monthly bonus, he was never appointed to cabinet.

Erskine-Smith publicly complained about his initial cabinet exclusion, likely due to the financial impact of selling his portfolio.

"It's impossible not to feel disrespected and the way it played out doesn't sit right," Erskine-Smith wrote Tuesday on social media. "But I'm mostly disappointed that my team and I won't have the chance to build on all we accomplished with only a short runway."

The Liberal MP did not disclose any promises of remaining in cabinet or that he sold his stock portfolio just before his dismissal. Erskine-Smith, appointed housing minister on December 20, stated his desire to make a significant difference.