Liberal MP's company employing temporary foreign workers

The changes, which came into effect in 2022 shortly after the Liberals and NDP reached a governing agreement, saw a massive boom in the number of temporary foreign workers in Canada.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 16, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
A company owned by Sukh Dhaliwal, the Liberal member of Parliament for British Columbia's Surrey—Newton riding, is among the long list of Canadian companies hiring temporary foreign workers.

Dhaliwal & Associates Land Surveying was given the green light to hire “legal administrative assistants” under the federal temporary foreign workers program, reports the Toronto Sun.

Like many other Canadian employers, it appears as though Dhaliwal's company is looking to capitalize on the benefits offered to companies for hiring temporary foreign workers.

Meanwhile, nearly 25% of Canadians are so tight on finances they anticipate using a food bank this fall, according to data from Statistics Canada, per Blacklock's Reporter.

“All we hear about are labour shortages, [but] we have to begin to recognize that this really is a self-serving narrative mostly coming from corporate Canada,” Mikal Skuterud, a labour economics professor at the University of Waterloo told the CBC.

The changes to the temporary foreign worker program have drawn the ire from both left- and right-wing critics and came into effect in 2022 shortly after Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh reached a “confidence-and-supply agreement” that sees Singh's NDP prop up the Liberals in return for some political concessions. 

Following the changes, the number of temporary foreign workers in the country exploded. In a viral thread on X, economist Mike Moffatt outlined the rapid changes.

“One impactful change was weakening the rule that an employer could only have 10% of their workforce be temporary foreign workers. That got raised to 20%, and in some industries like "accommodation and fast food services" that got raised to 30%,” Moffatt wrote, citing a government document.

“This was a deliberate move by the federal government to suppress wage growth for low-income Canadians, and increase the number of temporary workers, who have much weaker labour rights than permanent residents,” he added.

