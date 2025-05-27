Liberal MPs in Ottawa refuse to condemn skyrocketing antisemitism

Several Liberal MPs refused to comment on Monday when questioned by Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie about the rise of antisemitism and pro-Hamas hate marches in Canada.

In Canada's most highly populated city, Toronto, police announced that 40% of reported hate crimes in 2024 targeted the Jewish community despite them making up less than 4% of the city's population.

Minister of Justice Sean Fraser brushed off Alexa's question about what his Liberal government is doing to address the pro-Hamas marches wreaking havoc in cities across the country. Fraser said he wasn't "interested" in an interview at the moment as he tried to avoid additional questions.

In a shocking clip, former defence minister Bill Blair appeared to be unaware that his Liberal government is bringing in thousands of refugees from war-torn Gaza.

"I'm not sure where you're getting that information ma'am, that's not what my understanding of the situation is," he said. Asked point blank by Alexa if the Liberals are helping to resettle Gazan refugees in Canada, Blair said "that's not my understanding."

Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen attempted to discredit Rebel News when asked by Alexa if he believes in freedom of the press. "You're not a real journalist, stop pretending to be one," he said, falsely claiming that Rebel News is registered as a "lobby" group.

Failed Liberal leadership candidate Karina Gould was completely silent when questioned by Alexa about Israel's warning to its citizens travelling in Canada.

Finally, Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland darted into a vehicle while flanked by police officers after just seeing Alexa and another independent journalist.

Freeland previously smirked as Rebel News journalist David Menzies was violently arrested in January of 2024 while attempting to question her outside of an event in the Greater Toronto Area.