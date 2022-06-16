Liberal MPs RUN AWAY when challenged on Bill C-11

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 17,742 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On the morning of June 15, 2022, Candice Bergen was set to address the Conservative Caucus, at the same time as Jagmeet Singh talked with the National NDP Caucus.

Therefore, I decided to head down to Parliament Hill in order to meet and talk with some Conservative and NDP members of Parliament. Upon arrival, I had the chance to talk to Conservative MPs Michael Barrett and Jamie Schmale; they were the only two legislators gracious enough to answer my questions.

Conservative MP comments on Bill C-11 before National Caucus meeting.



“I hope it doesn’t pass.” @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/PecxgEUyto — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 15, 2022

Michael Barrett, Conservative MP, comments on Bill C-11:



“[Bill C-11] is terrible, it’s a censorship bill, and it shouldn’t be supported.”



Liberals and NDPs recently together shut down a debate in the bill. We’ll see if it passes.@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/xHNCuBQQq1 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) June 15, 2022

Near the House of Commons, the Liberals were holding a meeting at the same time as the Conservatives and NDP.

Therefore, since my questions were mainly about Bill C-11, who better to ask than the biggest supporters of the bill?

After waiting 10 minutes in front of the building, Pablo Rodriguez, the minister of Canadian Heritage, came out. I asked him about the issue.

Instead of answering my questions, however, Rodriguez ended up calling me “disrespectful.”

The situation was similar with almost every other Liberal MP that I encountered.

I also had the chance of questioning David Lametti, the minister of justice, who simply ignored me, looked forward and continued walking without addressing the relevant questions.

The Liberal MPs I attempted to interview included the following names: Pablo Rodriguez, Sean Fraser, Greg Fergus, and Sameer Zuberi.

In this report, you can see the way Liberal MPs answer questions from the independent press. If you’d like to help us with our 100% viewer-funded journalism, you can make a donation to Rebel News by clicking here.