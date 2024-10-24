Poilievre says even Liberal MPs want a ‘carbon tax election’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters Thursday that even Liberal MPs want a carbon tax election.

“Obviously, the next election is a referendum on Trudeau's 61 cents a liter carbon tax. And countless Liberal MPs have told our caucus that they're terrified,” Poilievre said.

“They will be demolished by voters at election time if they vote to cripple our economy with that tax.”

The carbon tax is expected to cost the Canadian economy at least $12 billion this year, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

“The government’s own data shows the carbon tax costs our economy billions of dollars every year,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should immediately make life more affordable and help the economy by scrapping his carbon tax.”

In 2030, the carbon tax will cost the Canadian economy $30 billion, or an estimated $678 per person based on Statistics Canada population projections. The economic cost is the difference between what GDP would be without the carbon tax minus the projected GDP with the carbon tax.

Poilievre notes he has had conversations with “numerous” Liberal MPs in recent months, of which he claims some are “worried” the carbon tax will cost them their seats.

“And some of them might even be willing to vote non-confidence if that issue comes up again,” the Tory MP said.

Ken McDonald, a Liberal MP and vocal critic of Trudeau, told reporters Wednesday that supporting a non-confidence vote may be on the table, but would not immediately commit to that option. He twice broke rank from his caucus colleagues last year over his opposition to the carbon tax.

McDonald was the lone Liberal MP to support an October 4, 2023 motion repealing the carbon tax that failed in a 209-119 vote.

The member of Parliament successfully lobbied Trudeau for a carbon tax reprieve specific to his rural riding. Voters complained of high fuel costs, rampant food inflation and electricity and home heating that is no longer affordable.

The 2024 economic cost of the carbon tax in Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to be $143 million, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“With the population of Newfoundland, I don't think we need to change behaviours,” McDonald said at the time.

Despite a three-year suspension on taxing home heating oils in Atlantic Canada, one Leger survey said 55% of Canadians either want the carbon tax reduced (18%) or abolished (37%) altogether.

McDonald notes the exemption alone won’t improve the prime minister's image in his region. “I told him [Trudeau] exactly as it is,” he told CBC News.

On April 1, 2025 Ottawa will expand the carbon tax to $95 per tonne, with successive $15 increases planned until 2030, when it reaches $170 per tonne. It is currently worth 12¢ per litre of propane, 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, 20¢ per litre of aviation fuel and 25¢ per litre of heating oil.