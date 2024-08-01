Liberal-NDP cabal ‘hijack’ parliamentary meeting on violence against women to debate abortion

parlvu.parl.gc.ca

Parliamentary committee ended in controversy Wednesday after a Liberal MP shut down testimony from domestic violence survivors over claims of partisanship.

The status of women committee returned for an emergency meeting, during the summer recess, to discuss rising violent crime against women. Statistics Canada showed an uptick in crimes such as sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Liberal and NDP MPs quickly pivoted discussions to abortion, denying testimony from several survivors.

Cait Alexander left the committee feeling “abused” because she couldn’t share her story.

“I’m supposed to be dead,” Alexander said, as she held up photos of her abused and bruised body. “I can’t live in Canada anymore because it’s not safe for me.”

According to Statistics Canada, women disproportionately experience the most severe forms of Intimate partner violence (IPV), such as being choked, assaulted or threatened with a weapon, or sexually assaulted.

The rate of intimate partner violence was more than three times higher among women and girls (537 victims per 100,000 population) than among men and boys (151).

Meanwhile, the rate of family violence in 2022 was more than two times higher among women and girls (455) than among men and boys (215).

After an emotionally charged 20 minutes, she left the meeting, alongside Megan Walker, an advocate for ending violence against women.

Walker left visibly shaken, even shouting down Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld for overriding witness testimony.

Opposition MPs expressed their disgust over the ordeal.

MP Anna Roberts apologized to both witnesses, while MP Michelle Ferreri condemned the Liberal-NDP coalition for its “heartless stunt.”

MP Vandenbeld accused her Conservative colleagues of manipulating trauma to try and score “political points.”

Alexander objected to the insinuation, noting she is non-political. She has worked with the Ontario NDP and supported the Bloc Québécois for advancing criminal reform.

Vandenbeld subsequently released a statement late Wednesday, expressing “regret” for “the distress that this meeting caused the witnesses.”

“It was triggering,” Alexander told reporters about the meeting. “I demand a public apology,” she said, accusing the MP of spinning her trauma for political gain.

“I was repulsed.”

“We have refrained from putting motions like this [forward] because of collegiality but at this moment we’re not,” Vandenbeld added.

“They acted like children,” said Alexander.

Poilievre has vowed not to reopen the issue should Conservatives form the next government.

Wednesday’s events represent yet another slight from the federal government on Conservative attempts to protect women from violence.

Last June 14, the entire Liberal and NDP caucus voted against a bill specifically protecting pregnant women from violence. Bill C-311, ​​the Violence Against Pregnant Women Act, failed the Second Reading in a 205-113 vote in the Commons.

Bloc Québécois, Green Party, and Independent MPs also voted against additional protections for pregnant women.

Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall, the bill’s sponsor, claimed each party “voted to enable attackers.”

“They have silenced the 70% of Canadians and 73% of Canadian women who want to see increased protection for pregnant women in our laws,” she said at the time.

Bill C-311 aimed to stiffen penalties for abuse endured by pregnant women causing physical or emotional harm. Violent offenders would have received harsher sentences for assaulting a pregnant woman if passed.

The Liberal and NDP caucuses suggested the bill attacked abortion rights. MP Wagantall said it “has nothing to do with abortion.”

Nearly half (44%) of women in Canada who had ever been in an IPV—or about 6.2 million women 15 years of age and older—reported experiencing psychological, physical, or sexual violence during their lifetime.