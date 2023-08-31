Desperate for distractions, the Liberals issue a travel advisory for LGBT travellers to... the US?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Global Affairs Canada issuing a travel advisory for LGBT travellers to the United States. With things going "pear-shaped," as the Brits would say, the Liberals need some distractions.

"The Liberals obviously believe they can distract from their real problems in Canada by shadowboxing with Americans," Ezra said. "They'll do it all day long, and look at how eager the media is to go along with that."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also whiffed on a straightforward question about why the travel advisory was issued, saying, "Our travel advisories are done very professionally, and we have professional professionals in the government whose job is to look carefully around the world and to monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians."

Freeland rambled without saying much of anything, and the media were more than happy to go along with it. "They know the compliant, colonized regime media will either ignore her, wing the answer or quote it. But never say you just gave us a word salad," Ezra said.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.