Liberal Party’s national director dodges on CCP interference: 'I don't know'

When pressed on whether CCP agents helped elect a Liberal MP, Azam Ishmael repeatedly responded, “I don’t know.” However, a security report indicated "according to CSIS, the PRC had a significant impact in getting Han Dong elected."

Ishmael admitted to having top-secret security clearance and would be briefed on CSIS concerns with candidates and processes.

Ishmael had previously claimed the Liberal Party wasn’t infiltrated by foreign agents. Yet, Friday, under oath, he said that he couldn't be sure whether foreign interference impacted the election outcome. Despite boasting about the Liberal Party’s vetting process, he acknowledged that it would be difficult to detect foreign meddling.

One does not need to be a permanent resident to vote in Liberal nomination contests, just an "ordinary resident." But no one seems to know what that means.



Liberal Party members don’t need to be permanent residents or citizens to vote in nominations—just “ordinary residents.” When asked what that meant, Ishmael couldn’t give a clear definition. This raises serious concerns about who is influencing nominations, especially in ridings like Don Valley North, where MP Han Dong was elected.

Dong, who resigned from the Liberal caucus in 2023, is under investigation for his close ties to the Chinese Embassy. Evidence shows that hundreds of foreign students were bussed to his 2019 nomination meeting from New Oriental International College, allegedly coerced or paid by the Chinese Consulate. CSIS warned the Liberals about these suspicious activities, but Ishmael wouldn’t discuss the intelligence under questioning.

Pressed further by Sujit Choudhry, counsel for NDP MP Jenny Kwan, Ishmael acknowledged being briefed about CSIS concerns but claimed ignorance on the full scope of foreign interference. “I don’t know,” he repeated, offering little clarity.