Liberal pollster finds trust in mainstream media suspiciously high

A new poll from Pollara Strategic Insights attempted to find out which news outlets are the most trusted by Canadians. The firm found that The Weather Network (73%) was the most trusted media organization, while mainstream outlets like CBC (72%), CTV (67%) and Global (65%).

The only networks to score negative trust ratings were satirical outlet The Beaverton (-2), Rebel Media (-7) and Fox News (-27).

But Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was skeptical of the findings from the Liberal-linked polling firm, sharing his thoughts on the results in a thread on X.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies shared Ezra's response and weighed in with their own thoughts on the seemingly flawed findings.

“I saw this and I was like, how do they even find people to poll on this?” asked Sheila, wondering who in Canada even knows what The Beaverton is. Not only that, but the pollster's use of Rebel Media raised a red flag.

“We haven't been Rebel Media in five, six years, maybe?” Sheila said. “Who are you talking to? A lot of people that came to us during the pandemic don't know us as the prior name, at all.”

Given the firm's links to the Liberals, David said “we all know the fix is in,” but he was curious about the “house of cards” used to “legitimize their data.” After all, slight alterations to polling can “dramatically change the outcome.”

How much went on behind the scenes, he wondered, to get the “predestined” result that found “the legacy media are fantastic.”

“I ain't buying it,” David added.