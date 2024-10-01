Liberal powerbroker urged Pesutto to find ‘more crazy stuff’ on Deeming

WHAT IS A WOMAN? Take a stand and show the world you know! Look good and support our independent journalism. SHOP NOW

A prominent Liberal figure, urged Victorian opposition leader John Pesutto to dig up “more crazy stuff” to build a stronger case against Moira Deeming, according to evidence presented in court.

Deeming is suing Pesutto for allegedly portraying her as a Nazi sympathiser following her participation in the Let Women Speak rally in March 2023.

The court heard that Michael Kroger, a former president of the Victorian Liberal party, suggested in text messages that Pesutto should consult Ian Quick, a member of the Liberal party's administrative committee, who he claimed could find “deleted” information online.

Pesutto should have settled



Now he’s exposed the dirty dealings of Kroger & others in Victoria Libs, his head will roll—not because he lied, defamed Deeming or was gutless, but because he’s embarrassed & brought into disrepute Liberal men.#deemingvpesutto — CarlyYouga (@Kali__Yuga__) September 30, 2024

Kroger believed that Deeming had made further controversial statements, saying:

“Moira will herself also have said even more crazy stuff over the years.”

The exchange took place in March 2023, shortly after Deeming was expelled from the Liberal party room.

“We are working on building further material in,” Pesutto responded to Kroger’s advice.

Pesutto, under cross-examination, denied any wrongdoing or that offers were made to MPs to influence their votes on Deeming’s ousting.

The trial continues in Melbourne today.