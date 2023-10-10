Liberal staffer defends 'revolutionary violence' against Israel 'by any means necessary'

Instagram / brandonmontour

A senior government official is facing pushback from the public for condoning “revolutionary violence” by Hamas following the massacre of more than a thousand people in Israel.

The staffer to a Liberal cabinet minister shared an Instagram post supporting the violence by the terrorist entity, as first reported by True North.

Brandon Montour, a senior legal affairs advisor to Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, also shared a post condoning Palestinian liberation through “whatever means necessary.”

Over the weekend, Hamas infiltrated Israel, killing over a thousand citizens and dozens of foreign nationals. Thousands more are injured with hundreds taken hostage into Gaza.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Kibbutz Kfar Aza — a quarter mile from the Gaza border — where they killed 40 infants, some which security forces found decapitated.

One Israeli official called the massacre “our 9/11.”

The same day, Montour made a post claiming that “revolutionary violence is not terrorism. It’s a fight for liberation.” It also contained an image of Hamas terrorists capturing Israeli soldiers.

“Resistance doesn’t happen only by violence, but violence is the mainstream,” said the post, followed by the hashtag #destroyisrael among others.

The views expressed contravene the position taken by Anandasangaree, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who expressed solidarity with Israel over the weekend.

“I unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel by Hamas,” Anandasangaree wrote on X. “These acts of senseless violence against civilians are completely unacceptable and must stop.”

“Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel,” Trudeau told reporters on October 7.

“These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself,” he added

Montour made a subsequent post of rockets being launched to “support Palestinian Resistance from Al-Quds to Gaza.”

“Supporting Palestinian liberation is supporting whatever means necessary it takes to get there,” said the post, initially posted by a Palestinian liberation group.

“Freedom has only ever been achieved through resistance,” it reads. “After over 75 years of ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide, how could anyone expect anything else from Palestinians but resistance?”

“ […] We must defend the Palestinian right to resist zionist settler violence and support Palestinian resistance in all its forms. By any means necessary. With no exceptions and no fine print.”

Montour deleted his LinkedIn page soon after True North broke the controversy. He did not respond to their requests for comment.