Liberal supporters won't condemn Carney's support for disgraced candidate

Before Paul Chiang resigned as a Liberal candidate, Prime Minister Mark Carney declared he had accepted Chiang's apology and described the incident as a “teachable moment.”

But it's not a teachable moment. When someone calls for a crime to be committed, it's an arrestable moment.

If it had not been Paul Chiang, Liberal MP and candidate, if it had been a trucker in the Freedom Convoy 2022 who looked in the camera and said, 'I want you to kidnap' the Ottawa mayor or RCMP officer, how would it be treated?

Chiang is a former police officer. He knew what he was saying is illegal, and he said it with the brazen confidence of a man who, I suspect, has said it many more times than that.

Do you really think this is the first time Paul Chiang has called for the enemies of the Chinese Communist Party to be treated like this? I certainly don't think so. It makes me wonder what he did in his 25 years as a cop. It makes me wonder how many times and how recently he's been on the phone with or visited the Chinese consulate.

Instead of taking action, Carney accepted Chiang's apology and tried to say we're moving on. Well, his Conservative opponent, Joe Tay, has not accepted his apology — and since when do you get to call for a capital crime and get away with it? Chiang didn't say he misspoke.

The trouble with what Paul Chiang did is that it revealed who he is. The words are likely a crime, but the words reveal who he has been and who he is: someone who does China's bidding in Canada, not Canada's bidding. He puts obedience to the Chinese Communist Party ahead of his loyalties to Canada.

Both Joe Tay and Paul Chiang are ethnic Chinese; one of them is Canadian, one of them is an instrument for a foreign country.

I asked Liberal supporters outside of a Carney event in Georgetown, Ont. how they felt about his handling of this situation on Monday prior to Chiang's late-night resignation. Not surprisingly, the crowd was hostile and didn't have much to say.