Liberals admit their high immigration levels making housing crisis worse

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (follow @SpencerFernando on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Canada's immigration rate and the housing crisis.

Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:

“As I note in the article, if someone supports, say, about half the immigration level we have now. So let's say that they say they want 230,000, or 240,000 people to come into the country every year. As a percentage of our economy, that would give us one of... the highest immigration rates in the world. “And that would be, in most countries... the maximalist, pro-immigration position. Whereas the other side of it is that people want much less. [But] in Canada, we should have... 240,000 people come in every year, that's considered a huge cut to immigration. And they will be called anti-immigrant, in many cases.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

