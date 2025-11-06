Liberals allocate millions for diversity, equity, and inclusion in government

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Kris Sims discussed the Liberals allocating $2 million to support the 'Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism (IDEA) Secretariat' within the Privy Council Office.

The Liberals announced the funding in their new budget this week, with the goal of IDEA being to develop and oversee an internal anti-racism strategy within the federal government, according to reporting from Juno News.

IDEA was reportedly created in 2023 with a $1.5 million grant over two years, with the secretariat being led by a new 'chief diversity officer'. The unit reportedly tracks and coordinates DEI policies and initiatives across Canada's major government agencies.

"The federal government has allocated $2 million in Budget 2025 to support the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism (IDEA) Secretariat, a unit originally established in 2023 within the Privy Council Office.

The secretariat was launched with $1.5 million over two years in… pic.twitter.com/mQJuzKh18a — Melanie Bennet (@realfinkledusty) November 5, 2025

Lise condemned the the Liberals for forcing Canadians to fund identity politics throughout the federal government.

"While the rest of us are quickly acknowledging that DEI is cleverly rebranded socialism, and socialism is a failure wherever it has been applied ... what does the government do? They're like 'listen, we're going to train the top guys in the best of the best DEI to propagate it through public institutions so that it trickles down to you, Canada,'" she said.

The Conservatives have begun to push back against the Liberals' insistence on incorporating DEI in government programs. Last month, Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho introduced a petition to eliminate the federal government's DEI bureaucracies.

The Conservative petition alleges that the Liberals have spent over $1 billion on DEI programs since 2016.