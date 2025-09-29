Liberals backtrack on sending seized firearms to Ukraine due to 'extremely limited interest'

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, publisher of Calibre Magazine Daniel Fritter discussed the Liberals' now-cancelled plan to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine.

The Liberal government announced in December of 2024 that more than 300 firearms would be added to the list of prohibited weapons, with some of the seized firearms to be sent to Ukraine.

The firearms were intended to help Ukraine defend itself from ongoing Russian aggression, according to the Liberal government at the time.

Despite this announcement, the Carney government has now cancelled the plan, citing the Ukrainian military's 'extremely limited' interest in the models of prohibited firearms.

Fritter discussed the Ukrainian military's apparent reaction to being offered certain models of firearms that are now prohibited in Canada.

"So apparently the Ukrainian forces basically told the Canadian government that they have very little interest in acquiring any of the firearms that would potentially be seized," he said.

"That announcement that was made way back was both laughable and offensive for two alternative reasons," he said.

"Although laughable that we would ever send guns to Ukraine from civilian gun safes where you're seizing 22 caliber rimfire rifles, it's also somewhat offensive as gun owner to think that the government was, seemingly somewhat on my behalf, negotiating the expropriation of my private property to a foreign military," Fritter continued.

As reported by the Toronto Star, Liberal Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's office released the following statement about the cancellation of the program: “This approach was well-intentioned and made in response to urgent circumstances, but it became clear that a vast majority of these firearms did not meet NATO compliance standards. That is why Canada’s new government cancelled this program because it was not a practical or effective way to support Ukraine’s defence."