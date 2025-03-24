Liberals bar Chandra Arya from leadership race under questionable circumstances

On Friday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed the Liberal Party of Canada's decision to completely ban candidate Chandra Arya from running in the leadership race.

Despite the Liberals offering no definitive proof of misdoings by Charya in the campaign, an email sent to him “after careful consideration," detailed that he was no longer welcome to run in the Liberal leadership race.

“While this news is deeply disappointing, it does not diminish the profound honour and privilege it has been to serve the people of Nepean — and all Canadians — as their Member of Parliament since 2015,” Arya wrote in a post to social media.

Sheila commented on the bizarre move from the Liberals: "He was a sure thing to win his riding and they decided to remove him," she said.

Former Liberal Party president slams state of party following Carney's victory



Stephen LeDrew tells Ezra Levant how the Liberal Party of Canada has changed for the worse under the leadership of Justin Trudeau.https://t.co/E7xZTQiM6J — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 11, 2025

A letter purportedly sent to Arya by the Liberal Party did not specify why he has been removed as a candidate, but said that he was removed from the race “in accordance with our national nomination rules.”

The Liberals have faced criticism for essentially installing Mark Carney as prime minister following Justin Trudeau's announcement that he would be stepping down as Liberal leader and PM.

Menzies condemned the seemingly undemocratic behaviour from the Liberals and police at the event. "The sad fact is that a political party is like a private club," he said.

"They can make their own rules, they can change their own rules, they can pick and choose who they want," added Menzies.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has secured the Liberal leadership vote despite increasing questions surrounding his fortune and potential conflicts of interest.