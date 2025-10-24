Liberals call U.S. 'dangerous' and China 'strategic partner'

Canada considers its relationship with China a strategic partnership, Foreign Minister Anita Anada told The Canadian Press on Wednesday, signalling a shift in the government's stance towards the regime it as recently as three years ago considered a “disruptive global power.”

While Anand didn't name President Donald Trump, comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney during an economic speech suggested Canada would continue looking to build deeper ties with countries other than the U.S.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on the Liberals' hypocritical stance towards China.

Anand's remarks about a “dangerous world” suggest “the Americans are the dangerous ones,” said Sheila. The Liberals “just can't shut their mouths up about Donald Trump, but they're able to partner with the Chinese, who just recently, we held an entire Foreign Interference Commission.”

China's treatment of the Uyghurs, its human rights abuses, “the list quite literally goes on and on,” replied Tamara. “And we're viewing the U.S. as a danger? As a security threat? This is the bizarre, upside-down world that we live in, which is such a perversion of reality.”

