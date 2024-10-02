Liberals give 'climate change' grants to American universities, Liberal-linked firms

RedBridge - stock.adobe.com

During Wednesday's Commons Operations Committee, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officials were confronted about the substantial number of grants awarded to institutions south of the border—Cornell, Colorado State, even private universities like Clarkson.

Why is Canadian taxpayer money being funnelled into these U.S. institutions when we have capable researchers right here at home? The official response? Silence. Or more precisely, "We’ll get back to you." When asked why millions of dollars were going to American universities to study climate change, Deputy Minister Jean-François Tremblay couldn’t provide a straightforward answer.

Millions of your dollars are flowing from the Environment Ministry to American universities to research climate change. pic.twitter.com/8tWTBn9nnD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 2, 2024

Conservative MP Garnett Genuis pressed Tremblay for more details on grants doled out for vague or otherwise incomplete applications uncovered in a recent. "There's a specific named individual who got $65,000 and the program purpose is listed as to increase the recipient's knowledge of wildlife on the subject lands."

"We owe you more information. I recognize that," Tremblay admitted.

WAIT WUT: The Environment Ministry dished out $18 million to mining company Rio Tinto, which is chaired by the former head of controversial consulting firm McKinsey, Liberal-linked Dominic Barton. pic.twitter.com/PHhnV18KqN — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 2, 2024

The Environment Ministry also dished out $18 million to mining company Rio Tinto, which is chaired by the former head of controversial consulting firm McKinsey, Liberal-linked Dominic Barton.

McKinsey has been at the centre of multiple procurement and contracting scandals with the Liberal government, accused of receiving preferential, inflated and corrupt contract awards thanks to the company's close ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.