Liberals continue to flounder as 'common sense' Conservatives poised to form new leadership

The Liberal leadership race is under way, but the search for Justin Trudeau's successor has done little to alleviate Canadians' desire for a federal election. A new poll released by Ipsos this week showed a shocking amount of unity: 77% of Canadians want an immediate election so a new government can be given a mandate to address President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.

Given other polling, which showed Conservatives holding a commanding lead over the Liberals, a new government is very likely to be led by Pierre Poilievre.

Will “common sense” Conservatives be able to get the country back on track? That was the topic of discussion on Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosted by Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey.

“Canadians are really taking it from every which way, and being taxed from every which way,” Tamara said, referring to the possibility of tariffs being imposed on February 1 and another carbon tax hike on April 1.

“I don't know how much more any regular Canadian can handle. So, Pierre Poilievre coming on [as Conservative leader], speaking that common sense, vowing to axe the tax, bring home common sense, restore government accountability. I mean, it sounds great.”

Taking aim at top Liberal contender Mark Carney, Drea said he was “the same Liberal wolf, maybe some are not seeing past the sheep's clothing.” The Liberals' she added, were executing the same play as the Democrats did before the U.S. election — switch the disastrous Trudeau out for another face closely aligned to the party's current track record.

Watch new episodes of the Rebel Roundup livestream every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).