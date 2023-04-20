Liberals’ controversial ‘Online Streaming Act’ could soon become law
'The Liberals' sweeping online censorship and regulation plans will both relegate and delegate the free flow of information on the world wide web into the hands of a few,' said guest host Tamara Ugolini.
The Liberal Party of Canada could soon have its controversial censorship legislation — Bill C-11 — enacted into law. As guest host Tamara Ugolini explains, the legislation is likely to have a chilling effect on freedom of speech in Canada.
"C-11 is a piece of legislation so ambiguously worded, with such sweeping power, that even Liberal-appointed Senator David Richards drew the chilling comparison between Bill C-11 and Nazi Germany's Ministry of Enlightenment or better yet, George Orwell's fictitious depiction of the Ministry of Truth in the dystopian writing of his authoritarian state in the novel 1984."
Bill C-11 amends the Broadcasting Act to classify social media users as broadcasters, subjecting them to the regulations of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
The implications of this censorship agenda extend beyond the political realm, as legal experts are concerned about the moral and legal repercussions of such ambiguously worded legislation.
As reported in the National Post, "Under the bill as it stands, the CRTC won’t have the power to control what Canadians post or choose to watch online. But it will have regulatory authority over recommendations — the movies, TV shows, videos and music platforms like Netflix, YouTube or Spotify suggest to their users."
This is just an excerpt from a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content subscribe to RebelNews+.
- By Ezra Levant
PETITION: Stop The Censorship
49,337 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.