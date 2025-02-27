Liberals deliver DISASTROUS leadership debate—especially Mark Carney

Subheading:Duhaime took aim at Carney over his threat to use emergency powers for green energy projects.#

Mark Carney, is widely expected to become the next Liberal Party leader, though his recent leadership debate left much to be desired.

Quebec Conservative leader, Eric Duhaime, shared his thoughts on the disastrous debate, particularly on Carney’s performance and the shifting rhetoric within the party.

“The first thing I noticed during the debate is that Mark Carney doesn’t speak French very well. He’s likely to become one of the least bilingual prime ministers in our history,” Duhaime remarked. “He usually relies on scripts and reads from notes, so it’s not as obvious. But last night, it was quite apparent, and we had trouble understanding him.”

Duhaime also expressed concern over the sudden policy reversals among the Liberal candidates. “It’s hard to take them seriously right now. The same people who promoted the carbon tax, the capital gains tax, and left us with the largest deficit in Canada’s history are now saying they’re against all of these things. Where have they been over the last few years?”

A significant issue raised by Duhaime was the lack of transparency surrounding candidate disqualifications. “The party hasn’t provided any explanation for why candidates like Ruby Dhalla and Arya Chandra were removed. This is troubling, as it suggests anyone could be disqualified without [good] reason.”

On the topic of Quebec’s energy independence, he highlighted growing public support for pipelines. “Over 70% of Quebecers now agree that we should have a pipeline running from the West. Currently, 100% of the oil and gas we consume comes from the U.S. We should aim for greater autonomy.”

Duhaime also criticized Carney’s stance on using emergency powers for green energy projects. “Our political class, especially on the left, is hypocritical. They want us to import pollution while pretending to be more environmentally conscious than anyone else.”