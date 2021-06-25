Liberals exploiting tragedy for political gains | Spencer Fernando on Bill C-36
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party are now not just pushing one censorship bill — Bill C-10 has now passed through the House of Commons — with the introduction of Bill C-36, another measure of legislation aiming to deal with “hate speech” online.
Except, Canada already has hate speech laws. So why does the government need to add more?
Spencer Fernando joined Ezra as the guest on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to talk about why the Liberal Party feels this extra step in censorship is necessary.
Explaining how the Liberals are using a fear-driven narrative to justify this bill, Spencer told Ezra:
You notice how [the Liberals] respond to different tragedies, you know the [Danforth] shooting in Toronto, you had a few children who were shot there — somehow that doesn't become an issue for all of society to change and a chance for all of us to reflect and learn and grow and 'oh Canada's totally wrong and our history's terrible.'
It's interesting how certain things are exploited and certain things are not. It's not the actual factual basis of what took place, but it's the narrative that politicians think they can spin it with.
The full interview with Spencer Fernando, and full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, are available for subscribers to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.