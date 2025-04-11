Liberals funded group flagged for terror links while denying Christian charities

The Liberal government gave nearly $244,000 in Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) grants to the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC)—an organization flagged by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for alleged ties to terrorist entities. This funding was disbursed across several Liberal-held ridings, including those of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, and former immigration minister Marc Miller.

According to Le Journal de Montreal, which first reported the story, the CRA's audit of MAC raised concerns about potential links to terrorist organizations, citing instances where individuals associated with MAC allegedly expressed pro-Hamas sentiments and justified violent jihad. Despite these red flags, MAC retained its charitable status, although it was fined $1.1 million for providing financial benefits to ineligible recipients.

The Muslim Association of Canada, which describes itself as the largest grassroots Muslim organization in the country, is openly influenced by the teachings of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna.

Before receiving federal funds, media reports in late 2023 revealed that MAC was under audit by the CRA’s anti-terrorism unit. In September 2024, an Ontario court ordered a redacted version of the audit be made public.

The CRA concluded the audit with ongoing concerns about MAC’s possible ties to terrorist groups. Among the findings:

Azzam Abu-Rayash, who led prayers and took part in MAC leadership training, allegedly promoted pro-Hamas and pro-violence views.

Ahmed Khalil, an imam at a MAC centre, allegedly justified violent jihad in a sermon.

Mohammed al-Khatib allegedly used MAC’s contact list to solicit funds for unknown entities in Jordan and had past ties to an unnamed group linked to terrorist financing.

In stark contrast, Christian organizations have faced significant hurdles in accessing CSJ funding. In 2018, the Liberal government introduced a controversial "values test" requiring applicants to affirm support for abortion rights, leading to a spike in rejections—over 1,500 applications were denied that year, compared to fewer than 50 in previous years.

Even after the attestation requirement was modified in 2019, Christian groups like Redeemer University and BCM International Canada continued to be denied funding due to their religious beliefs. The Federal Court later ruled that the government had not treated these organizations with procedural fairness, highlighting a pattern of discrimination against faith-based groups.