Liberals funnel ad money to Meta while blocking Canadian news outlets on social media

Despite campaigning on committing Canada to digital independence, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has been spending big money on advertising the Liberals on Meta owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram — all while the platform blocks Canadian news content due to the Online News Act.

The Liberals spent nearly $2 million on ads during the election campaign and have continued spending on Meta even afterwards.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini slammed the Carney Liberals for this hypocritical spending spree.

“Our whole political space is such a mess, and it makes me question whether or not we even have a functioning democracy or if it's just smoke and mirrors,” said Tamara, slamming Carney's government for only having sat in Parliament for 20 days out of the 150 he's been prime minister.

“If Carney's making a policy announcement or somebody in a federal agency is doing something, always ask yourself: how does it link back to Brookfield,” noted Sheila, referring to the investment firm Carney headed prior to becoming the Liberal leader and PM.

Advertising with Meta “ensures the people only see on Meta what he wants them to see about him, because “Meta blocked news in response to Mark Carney and his shakedown.”