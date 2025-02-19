Liberals hand $1M to sex activists to push radical gender indoctrination in B.C. schools

The Trudeau Liberals are at it again, throwing nearly a million taxpayer dollars at radical social experiment projects instead of focusing on the real issues facing Canadians.

This time, in Rebel News Expose the Waste campaign, we’ve uncovered that a $999,999 government grant is being handed over to the ARC Foundation, a sex activist organization responsible for running the controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) 123 program in British Columbia schools since 2016.

The funding, listed under the project title “Supporting Educators in Addressing Anti-2SLGBTQI+ Hate in Education,” runs from November 2024 to March 2027 and is supposedly meant to combat “misinformation and disinformation.”

Translation? This is taxpayer-funded indoctrination disguised as an anti-hate initiative, designed to rewire B.C. educators, like Myia Malakoff,

who showed her kindergarten students a drag queen story time instead of singing the ABC song, to push radical gender ideology on children and silence concerned parents who dare to question it.

And what, exactly, is “hate?” Something tells me the radical leftists granting and accepting these funds don’t have a clue.

To them, parents who voice concerns about the sexualization of children in schools are hateful bigots. Is that where this money is going? Is this another government-sponsored program to brand parents as extremists simply for wanting a say in their children’s education?

We saw exactly how this works when the nationwide 1 Million March 4 Children took place in 2023.

Parents in over 90 cities, including 27 in B.C. alone, took to the streets to protest gender ideology in schools. The response? BC’s then-Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, smeared the protests as “hate-fueled marches” and claimed that opposing SOGI education was equivalent to “denying the very existence of trans and gender-diverse people.”

Never mind that no one was trying to erase anyone’s rights, parents simply wanted to protect their kids from inappropriate content, like cartoon pornography books found in school libraries under the guise of inclusivity.

And that’s exactly what SOGI 123 promotes.

B.C.’s former minister of education, Rachna Singh, doubled down, calling it “age-appropriate” and “safe and inclusive” narrative after Conservative MLA Bruce Banman exposed disturbing content from Eleanor & Park, one of the explicit books found in B.C. schools thanks to this so-called SOGI inclusive education.

The house speaker had to caution Banmam for inappropriate language being used in the legislature, language he was reading directly from the “kids' book” that the Liberals are funding and think is appropriate for your kids to read in school.

So, where does this million-dollar payout to the ARC Foundation fit into all of this? It’s simple: this is a cash pipeline straight into the hands of gender activists who have spent years normalizing the idea that children should be exposed to radical gender ideology as part of their “education.”

It is money being used to groom/train teachers into adopting this ideologically, so that this program and the confusion that comes from it remains firmly embedded in schools — no matter how many families push back.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, Canadians are struggling. Families can’t afford groceries. Veterans are being told they’re asking for too much. Our farmers are being crushed under carbon taxes. But somehow, there’s always cash lying around when it comes to pushing woke social experiments on kids.

