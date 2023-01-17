Liberals have no clue if plastics ban is saving the earth

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 16,184 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

According to a Tuesday morning report in Blacklock's:

Single Use Plastic Prohibition Regulations ban six types of plastic products: polystyrene food containers, cutlery, stir sticks, straws, grocery bags and six-pack rings. Use of alternatives will cost consumers $205 million next year while administration expenses to date total $64.4 million, by official estimate.

The ban on single-use plastics was announced in 2019 and came into force in December.

A ban on single-use plastics in Canada could include drinking straws, plastic bags and water bottles. pic.twitter.com/0rgqUYIGrb — HuffPost Canada (@HuffPostCanada) June 10, 2019

The Prime Minister's announcement of the ban was comedy gold, with Trudeau being caught off guard when he was asked how his family reduces their plastic footprint.

What a terrible liar. So he and his family drink out of “a paper-like drink-box-water-bottle sort-of thing?” Can he show us what that looks like? Is there anything, no matter how small, that this sociopath won’t lie about? pic.twitter.com/IkGQnZpwfi — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 10, 2019

An analysis done by Canada Proud indicates that Canadians are not the sea turtle murderers Trudeau would have us believe. Less than one percent of Canada's plastics end up in the oceans.

Trudeau’s plastic ban is another fake gimmick. Less than 0.1% of Canada’s plastic ends up in the oceans.



A blanket plastic ban makes no sense. Pass this on so Canadians have the truth.



-- with @AaronGunn pic.twitter.com/wgsrDiXVqw — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) June 12, 2019

Disabilities groups have spoken out against the ban.

An Edmonton disabled activist who uses straws everyday raised alarms when she heard Canada announced a federal ban on single-use plastics. @sarahsinthenews finds out what kinds of straws will be banned and if the disability community needs to be concerned.#yeg #canpoli pic.twitter.com/YBFvKteb8Z — CityNews Edmonton (@CityNewsYEG) June 24, 2022

Opposition MPs have attacked the job losses caused by the demarketing of the plastics industry.

.@JohnWilliamson_ questioning the Trudeau government on the impact of their plastics ban on workers in Atlantic Canada. pic.twitter.com/TVaq60KONw — OLO/BCO Comms (@OLO_BCO_Comms) October 8, 2020

The war on plastic is part of the unscientific great green reset. To fight back, please click here.