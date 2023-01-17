Liberals have no clue if plastics ban is saving the earth

The federal government has no data on the efficacy of their recent prohibition of six types of single-use plastics and the re-labelling of the product as a schedule one toxin, joining the ranks of arsenic, asbestos and mercury.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
According to a Tuesday morning report in Blacklock's:

Single Use Plastic Prohibition Regulations ban six types of plastic products: polystyrene food containers, cutlery, stir sticks, straws, grocery bags and six-pack rings. Use of alternatives will cost consumers $205 million next year while administration expenses to date total $64.4 million, by official estimate.

The ban on single-use plastics was announced in 2019 and came into force in December.

The Prime Minister's announcement of the ban was comedy gold, with Trudeau being caught off guard when he was asked how his family reduces their plastic footprint.

An analysis done by Canada Proud indicates that Canadians are not the sea turtle murderers Trudeau would have us believe. Less than one percent of Canada's plastics end up in the oceans.

Disabilities groups have spoken out against the ban.

Opposition MPs have attacked the job losses caused by the demarketing of the plastics industry.

The war on plastic is part of the unscientific great green reset. To fight back, please click here.

Canada Climate Change Liberal Party of Canada News Analysis
