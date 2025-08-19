Liberals overseeing surge in antisemitic protests and violence: Sheila Gunn Reid

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed how the Liberals are presiding over a wave of antisemitism after pro-Hamas protesters showed up at the home of Anita Anand on Sunday.

A group of over two dozen demonstrators protested loudly outside Anand's Oakville, Ont. home, chanting "Free Free Palestine" and holding signs calling for an arms embargo on Israel.

The protesters — many of whom were covering their faces with COVID-19 masks or keffiyehs — were also seen repeatedly slamming the lids of garbage bins on the ground to create increased noise and disturbance.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters seige outside the personal home of Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs in the suburbs of Oakville, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/apKC7ZiPim — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) August 17, 2025

The protest outside Anand's home comes despite Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring the Liberals' intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the conclusion of Israel's war with Hamas.

Sheila condemned the Liberals for overseeing but not addressing a shocking rise in antisemitic protests and violence across Canada.

"Maybe they'll do something about it now that it's their homes and not Jewish neighbourhoods in Toronto and Jewish girls' schools being targeted," she said.

Sheila also criticized the protesters for showing up at the home of Anand's family despite the foreign minister's previous "antisemitic rhetoric".

"Don't go to people's houses, like go to her constituency office. Don't go to their house," she said. "I didn't like when the CBC went to Rob Ford's house, I found it objectionable. I don't like when the freedom protesters went to Doug Ford's house ... I don't like it. I don't like targeting politicians, or anyone for that matter, at their house."

Despite accounting for less than 4% of the city's population, data from Toronto police shows that 40% of reported hate crimes targeted the Jewish community in 2024.