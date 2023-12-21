Liberals promise to take in 'hundreds' of Gaza refugees

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Canada will be bringing "hundreds" of refugees from Gaza to the country with expanded family reunification programs.

Today's announcement by Immigration Minister Mark Miller comes on the heels of a previous promise by Manitoba's new NDP premier, Wab Kinew, to resettle Gaza refugees.

As Israel attempts to root out the terrorists responsible for the Hamas-led attack October 7 massacre, support for the outlawed terror organization has been steadily increasing both inside Gaza and in Palestinian control territories.

In November, Israeli officials proposed that Canada take in a large number of displaced Gazans.

“Today I am announcing new temporary immigration measures to support family members of Canadians and permanent residents from Gaza as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada,” Miller said.

“We understand that many are concerned about the safety of loved ones currently residing in Gaza. It is unlivable, and as such, we will be supporting temporary residence for extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Gaza so they can come to Canada and be reunited with their family members residing here.”

"Hundreds" of Gazans will be welcomed to Canada as refugees, says Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who announced a three year expansion of family reunification programs.https://t.co/hVbOPo9OCt pic.twitter.com/Xy3gflk4h7 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 21, 2023

The minister said extended family members “include the spouse, common law partner or child, regardless of age, grandchild, sibling or grandparent of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, as well as their immediate family members, i.e.: spouse, partner, and dependent children.”

The number of refugees would be “in the hundreds,” but the government doesn't have a “precise number,” Miller said. Extrapolating on the number of people evacuated from the region already, Miller suggested if “you look at what their family relations are, it looks like it could be in the hundreds.”

Immigration numbers in Canada have recently surged, with 430,635 people arriving in just the last 90 days, the highest population growth in any quarter since the second quarter of 1957.