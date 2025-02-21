Liberals spend nearly half a million subjecting seniors to gender activism lectures

At Rebel News we are digging through the government waste and revealing how the Liberals are burning through your hard-earned tax dollars. Today’s story? It’s a jaw-dropper. Make sure to visit ExposeTheWaste.com to stay informed on all the ways government waste is hitting your wallet.

Now, let’s talk about one of Trudeau’s pet projects—the relentless expansion of the ever-growing 2SLGBTQIA+ acronym. What started small has ballooned into an ideological behemoth, creeping into every aspect of Canadian life. “Pride Day” became “Pride Week,” then “Pride Month,” and now—“Pride Season.” At this rate, why not just declare it “Pride Year” and be done with it?

Here’s the reality—many Canadians, including those in the LGB community, feel increasingly disconnected from this movement. But that hasn’t stopped Trudeau from ensuring activists have a permanent platform, whether Canadians want it or not.

And now, this agenda has reached an unthinkable frontier—senior care homes. The very people who built this country, who worked their entire lives, and who, in many cases, are facing cognitive decline, are now being subjected to activist-led lectures on so-called “religious-based homophobia and transphobia.” And the cost? Nearly $500,000 of taxpayer funds, funneled to an activist group called Rainbow Faith and Freedom.

Think about that—our elderly, many of whom simply want to live in peace, are now expected to sit through ideological re-education sessions. Since when did “inclusion” mean forcing 80-year-olds in wheelchairs to conform to activist narratives?

Here’s a radical thought—how about we respect our elders? You can agree or disagree with their views, but forcing ideological interventions at the end of their lives is not inclusion. It’s coercion. And it’s funded by you.