Liberals spent $40B without parliamentary approval

Cabinet used a special warrant to spend $40.3 billion, preventing the shutdown of federal functions at the start of the new budget year. “Any initiative that is to be considered for funding through a special warrant must have the appropriate cabinet and Treasury Board approval,” reads a 2011 report Special Warrants.

Stephen Harper's cabinet last used Special Warrants in 2011 to keep essential services running during an election. They spent 9% of their yearly budget this way after losing a confidence vote.

A total $40,343,209,650 in Special Warrants was posted Saturday to fund federal departments and agencies, reported Blacklock’s, until Parliament votes on budget bills after the next election.

Cabinet confirms $40,343,209,650 in "urgent" spending by special warrant to pay prison guards, police and other essential gov't programs. https://t.co/I4Z6SGZGn7 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/B8mFpY8yWS — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 14, 2025

The 2011 report explains that such warrants are issued when a minister reports an urgent public expenditure and the President of the Treasury Board reports no available funding.

Urgent expenses included $4.5 billion for the military, $1.7 billion for benefits, $917 million for the RCMP, $778.6 million for CMHC mortgages, and $663.2 million for the CRA to process tax returns.

Special warrants also covered $178.2 million to keep the CBC on the air.

Another $127.5 million will fund security surveillance of foreign agents by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and $338.7 million for the Canada Border Services Agency.

Parliament has not passed a Budget Implementation Act since last June 19, reported Blacklock’s.

Parliament cannot resume business as usual until the full unredacted documents concerning Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) are provided. The gridlock has held for nearly two months.https://t.co/a9mgZjUmMy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 20, 2024

Conservative filibusters were blamed for the stalling of cabinet proposals, including a $17.4 billion capital gains tax increase, for over two months due to cabinet's refusal to provide documents on insider trading at Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

The Opposition awaited documents detailing $856 million in corporate awards from the "green slush fund," rife with conflicts of interest.

Then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed the Poilievre Conservatives for the parliamentary gridlock, despite delays from his own departments to produce the requested documents.

“The fact Conservatives have … totally bogged down [parliament], preventing us from passing legislation to support Canadians, proves the point I was making earlier: ‘the federal Conservatives only care about amplifying problems and not actually providing help,’” Trudeau told reporters last November 22.

Trudeau then prorogued Parliament on January 6.

Replacement Prime Minister Mark Carney dropped the writ on March 23, one day before the House was to resume.