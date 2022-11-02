Liberals spent $411 million on mandatory random COVID testing for air travellers

The federal government resumed mandatory random COVID-19 testing of fully vaccinated international travellers arriving at four major airports; Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal, on July 14, 2022.

The Liberal government spent over $400 million on mandatory random COVID testing for air travellers.

Testing was previously suspended after major airports in June. 

Four Ontario-based companies and another for Quebec received federal contracts totalling $411,402,000. Though the contracts were signed on different dates, they were all terminated on October 31, 2022. 

Data on the costs of testing services awarded through competitive bidding processes was divulged in a response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP for Calgary-Nose Hill Michelle Rempel Garner

When testing resumed in the summer, the federal government moved the process out of airports to nearby off-site locations, such as pharmacies.

