Liberals used chauffeur-driven executive cars for government errands

The data regarding the abuse of the executive vehicle fleet outside of the national capital region and utilization of the taxpayer-funded drivers were revealed in an order paper question posed by Conservative MP John Nater of Perth Wellington.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathon Wilkinson took his driver to Montreal to drive him around at a 2022 UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, an event with a strong focus on climate change and carbon emissions.

Nater asked the whole of the government to respond to the government's executive vehicle fleet and travel expenses incurred by chauffeurs or drivers of those vehicles for travel outside of the national capital region.

The documents returned demonstrated that Defence Minister Anita Anand used her driver regularly to commute around Oakville, including driving her between Oakville and Kingston, Ontario.

Deputy Finance Minister Michael Sabia used a chauffeur to be driven home from Ottawa to Montreal.

Wilkinson had his driver come to Hamilton for a cabinet retreat.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino’s staff used a chauffeur to be driven to Montreal to give him documents.

