Liberals wasting Canadians' tax dollars on needless UFO 'research'

I saw this crazy story in Blacklock's — Canada's $400,000 a year science adviser, Mona Nemer is her name. She's decided to spend her valuable time, and our valuable money, looking into UFOs.

And by looking into, that includes having her staff read Wikipedia pages on the internet. I wish I were kidding, but there are seven staff on the project.

Look at this quote from a memo obtained by Blacklock's:

“Why not talk about the elephant in the room, i.e. what is the point of view of most scientists on extraterrestrial life?” asked the memo. “Not that it doesn't exist, but there are the problems of distances and timing. Two civilizations might not exist at the same time.”

You know what, can we make a deal? Can we leave the UFO and alien and extraterrestrial stuff — can we leave that to internet theorists and pundits and people who are just sort of bored and reading stuff online?

Or can we leave it to a country with an actual space program, maybe? If they're actually going out to detect things.

Here in Canada, I think this is just a weird bureaucracy.

Let's focus on the basics: how about instead of detecting spaceships, let's try and detect the next Chinese spy balloon. Remember that one? It was finally shot down over the United States, but that was not before it traversed Canada, flying unmolested over our airspace.

Before we try to find ET, let's try being a little bit better about spotting massive balloons quietly sailing over our airspace.