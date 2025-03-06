Liberals willing to 'burn a million Canadian jobs' in gamble to get re-elected

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has steered Canada into an economic showdown with President Donald Trump and the United States. In a bid to rekindle support for his government, Trudeau and the Liberals have used a feud with Trump to ascend in the polls, now challenging Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives.

With Trudeau's replacement to be chosen this weekend, the Liberals are guiding the country into a trade war it can't win.

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle looked at how Trump addressed Canada during his address to a joint session of Congress this week.

“The Liberals will burn a million jobs just to warm their electoral chances, and people in the east are considering rewarding them for it,” an astonished Sheila said. “It truly boggles the mind,” added Lise.

After Trump accused Canada of not upholding its share of border security, Sheila pointed how the U.S. had 82,000 deaths in 2022 alone: and nearly 250,000 since 2018.

“To put in context, 405,000 Americans died in World War Two,” Sheila pointed out. “In two years, they're going surpass the American deaths in World War Two. Trump is treating this with the absolute urgency it must be treated with.”

The U.S. leader's criticism, Lise said, was the only reason Canada was starting to take some of its own issues seriously.

“It's only because of Trump that we're securing our borders, it's only because of Trump that we're tackling fentanyl at all.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) right here on RebelNews.com.