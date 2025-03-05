🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump's speech to Congress, Carney excludes journalists, NDP wants emergency sitting

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, where he touted the early successes of his campaign and slammed the Democrats and Biden administration for numerous failures.

Plus, Liberal front-runner Mark Carney made a campaign stop in Alberta last night, where he once again refused to allow independent journalists to cover the event and ask questions.

And finally, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for an emergency return of Parliament due to tariffs — with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggesting a deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico could be announced as early as Wednesday.

