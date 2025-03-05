🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump's speech to Congress, Carney excludes journalists, NDP wants emergency sitting
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, where he touted the early successes of his campaign and slammed the Democrats and Biden administration for numerous failures.
Plus, Liberal front-runner Mark Carney made a campaign stop in Alberta last night, where he once again refused to allow independent journalists to cover the event and ask questions.
And finally, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for an emergency return of Parliament due to tariffs — with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggesting a deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico could be announced as early as Wednesday.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.