Liquor strike? The LCBO's gotta go!

Could the strike by the employees of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario be the most stupid strike in the history of collective bargaining? It sure looks that way to us.

Some 9,000 employees of the LCBO are on the picket lines. There is little public sympathy — these staffers already earn significantly more money than typical retail workers.

But get this: while most strike mandates are driven by demands for better wages and benefits and working conditions, this strike is truly an oddity.

That’s because the the union that represents the LCBO workers, the Ontario Public Sector Employees Union, has made it clear at the bargaining table that the workers are on strike due to… government policy?

Indeed, OPSEU wants the Ford PCs to reverse their decision to expand the sale of ready-to-drink beverages like coolers and seltzers in grocery and convenience stores.

Seriously, this is the hill the union wants to die on? Madness. This mandate is a loser for the union as the government has repeatedly stated it is not bending the knee on this issue.

But in the meantime, we need to ask bigger questions about liquor and government. The most prevailing one being: why the hell is the government in so many provinces and territories still in the business of retailing, distributing, and warehousing alcohol in the first place?

Surely the role of government when it comes to booze is to regulate and tax the stuff — not warehouse, distribute, and retail beer, wine and spirits! If private liquor stores can be owned and operated by entrepreneurs in Alberta and Saskatchewan, why can’t that be the case in every Canadian jurisdiction?