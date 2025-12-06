Lise Merle presents 'Buck the Rainbow Unicorn' — get your copy today!

In these crazy times, when reality is considered optional, Lise Merle has brought you the perfect read-aloud storytime book to teach children about truth, courage, and being comfortable in their own skin: Buck the Rainbow Unicorn.

On a wide-open prairie farm lives Buck, a loyal and gentle horse who's good at just about everything. But one day his well-meaning barnyard buddies start filling his head with big ideas, like maybe he isn't a horse at all — maybe he's a rainbow unicorn.

Buck tries to keep up, but something doesn't sit right, and eventually he remembers the one place where truth isn't confusing, and love isn't conditional: home.

Buck's family knows him best. They know he's not a unicorn. He's a wonderful horse, strong, steady, and perfect the way he is, and that love gives him the courage to ignore the noise and just be himself.

Buck the Rainbow Unicorn is a prairie fable for our times. It’s a gentle and charming story that helps little ones understand that who they are is enough, and that the people who love them most aren't the ones trying to turn them into something they're not.

It's a book to spark discussions and remind children that home is where the truth lives and that they are loved just the way they are.

Share this story with the little ones in your life just in time for Christmas. Get your copy today at BuckTheRainbowUnicorn.ca.