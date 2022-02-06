LIVE: Arrests in Ottawa
Lincoln Jay is live in Ottawa.
Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is in Ottawa, where police have made several arrests tonight following a state of emergency declaration from Mayor Jim Watson.
BREAKING: POLICE SEIZING FUEL FROM TRUCKERS IN OTTAWA. https://t.co/aZTbmCJQIQ— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 7, 2022
Overhead drone footage of the police encounter with the truckers.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2022
Rebel News has hired a lawyer to take ALL tickets issued tonight. We will crowdfund his fees at https://t.co/EWuXmVRhvM— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2022
If you're a trucker who was ticketed tonight we'll cover your legal bill. And if we have to hire more lawyers, we will. https://t.co/4FMFUpPp1d
