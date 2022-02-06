Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

LIVE: Arrests in Ottawa

Lincoln Jay is live in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 06, 2022
LIVE: Arrests in Ottawa
Remove Ads

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is in Ottawa, where police have made several arrests tonight following a state of emergency declaration from Mayor Jim Watson.

Click the tweet below to watch Lincoln Jay live from Ottawa.

Canada Ottawa Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.