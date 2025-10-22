🔴LIVE: Carney delivers economic message to Canadians
Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers an economic message to Canadians ahead of the government's upcoming budget presentation to Parliament in early November.
Show Notes
Tonight, Mark Carney will deliver a rare, televised message to Canadians. The prime minister intends to address the audience about the economy just days ahead of his Liberal government's Nov. 4 budget presentation in the House of Commons.
Prior to that announcement, a new report from Desjardins is estimating the federal deficit will exceed that of former PM Justin Trudeau's government.
The Prime Minister's Office says Carney's address will focus on “Canada's plan to build a stronger economy” amid ongoing trade turmoil with the United States.
Tune in live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. MT) to watch.
