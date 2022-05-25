LIVE COVERAGE: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich receives ruling

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich is in court in Ottawa today for a bail breach hearing.

Crown prosecutor Moiz Karmajee is arguing that Lich's acceptance of a freedom award from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom violate her conditions to not support anything convoy related.

Follow along here and below for live updates.

The galling argument the crown is making alleges that accepting the George Jonas Freedom award is tantamount to supporting the convoy and related protests. (obviously wants this to avoid the publicity of her high profile award) — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

The judge is rejecting the crown's application.



Tells the crown that the courts seek to control criminal behaviors and breeches of conditions. Reminds the crown that the courts are not in the business of controlling political views and do not act as "thought police" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

Tamara's lawyer has argued that she should have no conditions whatsoever and she should be able to come to Toronto to accept the award in person and be able to travel to Ottawa in the fall to deal with family issues.

Judge is mentioning how conditions re: corona have changed. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

Judge says Tamara's surety has posted a sizable bond and routinely checks her computer. The judge rejects the crown's assertion that wearing a pendent of a truck amounts to support of the convoy. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

Judge reminds the crown that Tamara has the presumption of innocence. (I think the judge is fed up with what the crown tried to do here. They wanted to control Tamara's political views as well as her politically motivated actions" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

Judge also notes Tamara is an otherwise lawful, gainfully employed, Metis grandma. And that even murders get bail. He says release terms need to be edited and deleted. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

Conditions for Lich now: keep the peace and be of good behavior, bans remain in place to prevent communication of other organizers, no social media, no organizing or aiding protests, and to stay out of downtown Ottawa unless for court



And that is all. Weird travel ban is gone — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

And Tamara gets to accept that award from the @JCCFCanada .



Court wraps. Nice try, Crown. But no dice. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 25, 2022

Just sat in on court in Ottawa. Not only is Tamara Lich not going back to jail the way the crown prosecutor had hoped, but she gets to accept the George Jonas Freedom Award from @JCCFCanada without fear of jail, and she can do it in person in Toronto. https://t.co/Y0DCCLBtMA — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) May 25, 2022