🔴 LIVE COVERAGE: Nova Scotia election results and analysis

Tonight, Rebel News is bringing live results and analysis from hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle as Nova Scotians head to the polls to choose their next premier and members of the provincial legislature.

Premier Tim Houston is looking to secure a second term after calling the snap election. As it stands, his Progressive Conservatives are well positioned to form the next government as they hold a commanding lead in polling — a result even far-left outlet the National Observer believes isn't in doubt.

Houston was first elected premier in 2021 and will be seeking to expand his party's influence to form a stronger majority. The battle for second place, meanwhile, is closely contested between the Liberals and New Democrats.

Because of an issue in opening a polling station, Elections Nova Scotia says result announcements will be delayed by one hour, now starting at 9 p.m. Rebel News' live coverage will begin at 8 p.m. AT (7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT).

