🔴 LIVE COVERAGE: Results and analysis as Saskatchewan chooses next premier

The 61 seats in Saskatchewan's legislature are up for grabs, as Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party — which has held power for 17 years — looks to fend off a challenge from Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP.

At the time of dissolution, Premier Moe's party held 42 seats compared to 14 seats for Beck's NDP. Four seats were held by independent MLAs while one was vacant.

While the Saskatchewan Party and NDP are anticipated to collect the vast majority of the votes, other parties on the ballot include the Buffalo Party, Saskatchewan Green Party, Saskatchewan Progress Party and Saskatchewan United.

Issues have focused on affordability, health care, education, crime and parental rights. Premier Moe has stated his “first order of business” would be to address gender ideology in Saskatchewan schools.

Advanced voting has been underway, with polls set to close at 8 p.m. CST.

