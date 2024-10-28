🔴 LIVE COVERAGE: Results and analysis as Saskatchewan chooses next premier
Sheila Gunn Reid and special guest Lise Merle are providing live coverage and results from Saskatchewan's provincial election.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for special coverage of Saskatchewan election night!
Show Notes
Rebel News' coverage will begin at p.m. 7:30 p.m. CST (7:30 p.m. MT, 9:30 p.m. ET)
The 61 seats in Saskatchewan's legislature are up for grabs, as Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party — which has held power for 17 years — looks to fend off a challenge from Carla Beck and the Saskatchewan NDP.
At the time of dissolution, Premier Moe's party held 42 seats compared to 14 seats for Beck's NDP. Four seats were held by independent MLAs while one was vacant.
While the Saskatchewan Party and NDP are anticipated to collect the vast majority of the votes, other parties on the ballot include the Buffalo Party, Saskatchewan Green Party, Saskatchewan Progress Party and Saskatchewan United.
Issues have focused on affordability, health care, education, crime and parental rights. Premier Moe has stated his “first order of business” would be to address gender ideology in Saskatchewan schools.
Advanced voting has been underway, with polls set to close at 8 p.m. CST.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Robin Naismith commented 2024-10-29 00:12:28 -0400Hopefully this new leader won’t be a Weak/ Limp dick government Ass kisser