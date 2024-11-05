🔴 US ELECTION SPECIAL: Trump and Harris faceoff for the future of America!

Join Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid as they host the Rebel News 2024 U.S. election results special. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, our team will bring you real-time results, sharp analysis, and exclusive interviews with top guests.

Show Notes

Donald Trump looks to stage a remarkable return to the White House as Americans head to the polls after a rollercoaster 2024 presidential election campaign. The former president survived an assassination attempt, saw a second narrowly averted and has been bogged down by lawsuits throughout his time in politics.

But even with those obstacles, including challenges from fellow Republicans who looked to take the reins in the party's primaries, Trump has endured.

The Democrats, meanwhile, are hoping to secure four more years at the helm after Vice-President Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden atop the party's ticket following a disastrous debate performance by the incumbent in late June.

Despite early enthusiasm bolstering the Harris campaign following Biden's withdrawal, the vice-president's support has cooled off.

With polls showing a very closely contested race, seven key swing states — Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada — will likely determine which party captures the minimum of 270 electoral votes.

