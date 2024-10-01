🔴LIVE: U.S. vice-presidential debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Tonight, Rebel News has special live coverage of the U.S. vice-presidential debate between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Walz. The debate is lone face-to-face meeting between the two. Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET before the debate gets underway at 9 p.m. ET from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

The debate is scheduled for 90 minutes and, like the presidential debate, will not include a live audience. Neither candidate will be given time for an opening statement, though each will be allotted two minutes for closing remarks.

For each question they are asked by the moderators, Vance and Walz will have two minutes to answer before the other candidate has two minutes to respond. After that, each candidate will then have one minute for rebuttals. Moderators may provide candidates with an additional minute at their discretion.

Unlike the presidential debates between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris/Joe Biden, the candidates' microphones will not be muted. CBS, however, says it reserves the right to mute mics should they feel necessary.

A full list of the debate rules can be found on the outlet's website.

