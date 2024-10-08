🔴 LIVE DEBATE: BC leaders face off ahead of Oct. 19 vote
Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid will be joined by special guests for previews, live reactions and post-debate analysis.
Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for special coverage of the British Columbia leaders' debate, starting tonight at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET).
Show Notes
The contenders to become B.C.'s next premier are set to face off Tuesday night in the lone televised debate ahead of the October 19 provincial election. Incumbent NDP Premier David Eby will be joined by B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad and Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.
The debate, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m. PT and runs until 8 p.m. PT, is being moderated by Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl.
The event is organized by the B.C. Broadcast Consortium and will be the only televised debate before voters head to the polls.
