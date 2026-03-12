Ezra Levant reacts as Leaders' Debates Commissioner testifies over 2025 chaos

Ahead of the 2025 federal election, party leaders participated in two televised debates organized by the Leaders' Debates Commission. The back-to-back nights would see the contenders vying to be Canada's next prime minister face off first in French and then English, with accredited journalists asking follow-up questions upon the debates' conclusion.

But mainstream media journalists became incensed when Rebel News, which has faced, and overcome, repeated legal hurdles to participate in the debates asked questions after the French-language broadcast.

Things escalated in the aftermath of the English-language debate, with legacy media journalists screaming at Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and false accusations spread that somehow, independent reporters had created a security incident.

Today, Ezra will be watching live, sharing his thoughts and reactions, as Leaders' Debates Commissioner Michel Cormier testifies before the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs over his handling of the situation and what unfolded in April 2025.

Tune in for live coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT.